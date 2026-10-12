Former BJP MLA Bhadana killed in clash over stone crusher in Bharatpur

JAIPUR: Former BJP legislator Atar Singh Bhadana died after villagers allegedly attacked him during a dispute over reopening a stone crusher in Bharatpur district on Sunday evening.

The attack took place near Bhonda village under Weir police station. Bhadana had gone to a mining site linked to his family. The former Bayana MLA was taken to a hospital in Weir and subsequently referred to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital for further treatment. Bharatpur SP Rajesh Meena informed that he died during treatment.

Meena said, "A few suspects had been detained, and police teams were raiding possible hideouts to trace others allegedly involved."

"The process of registering a case was underway", he said. "The body had been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination by a medical board," he added.

Security was stepped up following the violence.

More than 200 police personnel were deployed in Bhonda, Raipur and adjoining areas. Senior officers reached the area to oversee arrangements and prevent further clashes.

The confrontation followed a prolonged dispute over a mining lease in the name of Bhadana’s wife, Kamlesh, and the operation of a crusher near the village hills.

Residents of Bhonda and Raipur had opposed the movement of mining vehicles through the land they claimed belonged to the gram panchayat and was reserved for grazing.

Protests and road blockades had disrupted access to the site.

Weir station house officer Dhirendra Singh said police reached the location after receiving information about a clash between villagers and the crusher owner.

According to the police account, Bhadana had resumed operations on Sunday after obtaining court permission, prompting villagers to gather at the site.