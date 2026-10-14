Pilot says no personal animosity with Gehlot, calls for unity to take on BJP in 2028 Rajasthan polls

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said he had no personal animosity towards senior party colleague Ashok Gehlot, stressing that all Congress leaders in Rajasthan must work together to take on the BJP-led “double-engine” government in the 2028 Assembly elections.

In an interview with PTI, Pilot said Gehlot, being a senior leader, had greater leeway in making remarks, adding that he had no objection to it.

Asked whether the Congress had promised him the chief minister’s post in Rajasthan but later denied him the opportunity, Pilot said, "There are no promises in politics. You are wrong that they promised something. It's all circumstantial. It's all situational. I have been a member of Parliament, I have been a Union minister, I am an MLA today, I was deputy chief minister. Depending on where I am most usable for the party, I do whatever they ask me to."

"I was asked to campaign in Kerala, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, wherever they ask me to campaign and I enjoy it and I try and do the best I can with the assignment I am given," the former Union minister said.

On Gehlot's comments a few months ago targeting him, Pilot said, "There is nothing like that. He is a very senior person in the party and I have worked closely with him. You may have a difference of opinion on certain issues, it doesn't mean there is personal animosity, and I have never carried personal animosity against anybody. I speak for him when I say this."