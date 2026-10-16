Rajasthan Speaker summons DGP seeking action over attack on former BJP MLA

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Thursday summoned the DGP to the assembly and called for action to prevent recurrence of incidents such as the killing of former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana and the alleged assault on an RSS pracharak.

Reviewing the two cases, Devnani emphasised that police action must ensure that criminals fear the law. His intervention comes amid questions over the handling of the dispute before Bhadana’s killing and allegations of brutality inside Naraina police station.

In his first response to Bhadana’s killing, Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has taken the incident seriously, adding that those responsible would face strict action.

Responding to demands for a CBI investigation, Bedham said the opposition’s role was to raise issues and the government’s responsibility was to deliver justice. “Who can avert the inevitable?” Bedham told media, referring to the two-year dispute.

Bhadana was attacked near Bhonda village in Bharatpur on October 11 during a dispute involving a mining lease, an access road and reopening of a stone crusher.