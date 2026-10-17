Rajasthan: 9-year-old boy dies after authorities take him out of borewell post 39-hour-long operation

JODHPUR (Rajasthan): Authorities brought out a nine-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Saturday after a 39-hour rescue operation. However, he was declared dead after being rushed to a hospital.

The child had fallen into the borewell while playing on Friday afternoon. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence, and the district administration took part in the rescue operation.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhawani Singh said the police received information about the incident around 1 pm, after which senior officials and rescue teams were mobilised.

"Around 1:00 pm, we received information that a child had fallen into a borewell. The child is the son of Pacharam, a farmer on this land. Since the water pump was malfunctioning, the pipes had been removed; Pacharam and the technician were in the process of attending to the pump when the child, who had wandered over while playing, suddenly fell into the borewell," Singh said.

He added that senior officials from the administration and police reached the spot promptly, while the SDRF team from Jodhpur and the NDRF team from Ajmer were deployed for the rescue operation.

"Everyone involved has been working continuously on the rescue operation," Singh said.

NDRF Assistant Commandant Praveen Kumar said the team left Ajmer around 2 pm on Friday, reached the site at 8 pm, and immediately joined the rescue efforts.