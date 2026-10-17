Rajasthan: Eight killed, 15 injured as bus overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota

KOTA (Rajasthan): Around eight people were killed and 15 others injured -- after a minibus carrying around 23 passengers veered off the road and plunged into a 15-foot-deep drain along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota district on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred near pole number 384 on the Expressway. The bus was carrying passengers from Madhya Pradesh to Khatu Shyam when it overturned.

Authorities suspect the driver fell asleep at the wheel or felt drowsy, causing the vehicle to veer off the eight-lane road.

Upon information, emergency personnel reached the spot and immediately launched rescue operations.

Mud and water accumulated inside the drain initially hampered their efforts, prompting authorities to deploy cranes to fish out the damaged vehicle and recover the individuals trapped inside.