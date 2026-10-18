BJP government turning blind eye to drought conditions in Rajasthan: Ex-CM Gehlot

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the BJP government of failing to recognise the severity of drought conditions in the state and demanded immediate relief measures.

Talking to reporters at his residence before leaving for Jaisalmer, the Congress leader said the situation is particularly alarming in western Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Jodhpur.

"The state is facing a severe drought, but the government has not yet realised its seriousness. It is unfortunate that while chief ministers in other states have begun visiting affected areas and monitoring the situation, the Rajasthan government appears unaware of the distress in villages," he said.

Gehlot claimed that thousands of cows had died in Jaisalmer due to the shortage of fodder and water. He said fodder prices had risen, adding to the difficulties faced by livestock owners.

"The water crisis is becoming serious across Rajasthan. Our dams are running dry, and if timely steps are not taken, there will be major problems with drinking water and irrigation," he said.

Gehlot demanded that the government complete girdawari, or crop damage assessment, at the earliest and begin drought relief operations.

He said the government should arrange fodder and drinking water for livestock, open cattle relief camps and provide employment to people in affected areas.

Gehlot said managing drought relief was a difficult task, but the government needed to act before the situation worsened.

Recalling his tenure as chief minister, he said his government had once started drought relief operations as early as August 16 and continued them for 10 to 11 months. "The BJP has a double-engine government. Why is it not approaching the Centre for assistance?" he asked.

Gehlot said the chief minister should personally monitor the situation and ensure that relief measures reached affected villages. "Long speeches and announcements will not help. The government must act immediately to prevent further hardship," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)