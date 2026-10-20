Jaipur police arrested 10 for duping US citizens

JAIPUR: Jaipur police on Tuesday raid at the technical support fake call centre in the city, arrested 10 people including two women over allegedly involved in cheating US citizens of crores of rupees.

Police said gang was operating from the Bhankrota area and reportedly targeted US citizens on the pretext of solving technical issues with their iPhones. seized

Special Police Commissioner Omprakash said 19 mobile phones and 12 laptops were seized during the raid.

According to preliminary investigations, the accused used X-Lite software and toll-free numbers to contact US citizens and offer technical assistance for purported iPhone-related problems.