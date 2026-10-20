Jaipur police arrested 10 for duping US citizens

JAIPUR: Jaipur police on Tuesday raid at the technical support fake call centre in the city, arrested 10 people including two women over allegedly involved in cheating US citizens of crores of rupees.
Police said gang was operating from the Bhankrota area and reportedly targeted US citizens on the pretext of solving technical issues with their iPhones. seized
Special Police Commissioner Omprakash said 19 mobile phones and 12 laptops were seized during the raid.
According to preliminary investigations, the accused used X-Lite software and toll-free numbers to contact US citizens and offer technical assistance for purported iPhone-related problems.
They allegedly charged customers for technical support while attempting to obtain confidential banking information.
Police said a woman associated with the gang impersonated a bank official and persuaded victims to disclose sensitive bank account details.
The information was subsequently shared through a Telegram group, enabling the gang's operators to allegedly withdraw money from the victims' accounts.
Police suspect the network cheated US citizens of crores of rupees through the fraudulent operation.
Further investigation is underway to identify the masterminds, trace the money trail and establish the extent of the fraud, officials said.