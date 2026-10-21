Boat capsizes during idol immersion in Kota; Two bodies recovered, search on for two others

KOTA: The bodies of two young men were recovered after a boat carrying seven people capsized during a Durga idol immersion ceremony in a canal in Rajasthan's Kota, with rescue teams resuming the search operation on Wednesday morning.

The bodies of Suraj Singh (22) and Vikas Verma (22), both Kota residents, were recovered during the search operation that resumed at 5.30 am, ASP Kota City Subhash Chandra Mishra and SDRF officials Ekta Mahipal confirmed.

The search is underway for the two remaining missing youths, Rahul Joshi (18) and Ashu Joshi (19), who are cousins and residents of Sanjay Nagar in Kota city.

The boat capsized near Steel Bridge under the Borekheda police station limits around 5.30 pm on Tuesday during a Durga idol immersion ceremony.

Of the seven people aboard, three -- Deepak, a woman identified as Maankanwar, and the boatman, Suresh -- managed to swim to safety and were rescued by passersby.

The search operation was called off at 11.30 pm on Tuesday in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and resumed at 5.30 am on Wednesday, Mishra said.