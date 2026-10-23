Great Indian Bustard chick killed by fox sparks row over plans to destroy dens in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The killing of a Great Indian Bustard(GIB) chick by a fox in the Desert National Park last Sunday and plans to prevent similar tragedies in future have sparked off a major row in Rajasthan. The forest department in Jaisalmer plans to destroy desert fox dens near GIB habitats in the Desert Park have raised concerns over protecting the critically endangered bird without disturbing the desert’s ecological balance.

The six-month-old captive-bred male bustard was killed by a fox on October 18, four days after being released. It was attacked while approaching a waterhole in the Sam area. A fox den was found about 100 metres away. The area has around 30 waterholes frequented by wildlife.

Assistant conservator of forests Ashok Singh confirmed the predation and said the release programme had been suspended over concerns about the safety of other GIB chicks.

The initiative, launched by Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, envisaged releasing around 11 captive-bred bustards. Two birds were released on October 2 and another two on October 14. The death has sharpened concerns about whether birds raised in captivity are adequately prepared to survive independently.

Wildlife expert Sumit Daukia said young bustards normally spend an extended period with their mothers, learning to negotiate their surroundings and avoiding predators. Captive-bred birds may lack those experiences, leaving them vulnerable after release.

Experts have sought an assessment of the birds’ ability to find food, adapt to unfamiliar surroundings and recognise threats before further releases.

The proposed action against fox dens has raised a separate conservation concern. Desert foxes are native to the Thar and inhabit the national park and surrounding areas.

Wildlife enthusiast Sumer Singh Bhati said the park was a vast, open landscape rather than an enclosed reserve, and foxes were an integral part of its ecological balance.

Spread across approximately 3,162 sq km, the park has fencing in some areas, but protecting released birds across its open terrain remains challenging.

Conservationists have also identified stray dogs as a threat to bustards, particularly their eggs and chicks. They have called for systematic surveys around breeding sites to identify threats and guide management measures.

Their recommendations include adequate preparation before release, regular monitoring of sensitive locations and camera traps to detect predators. Studying the behaviour of GIBs surviving in the wild could also help improve captive-rearing and release strategies.

Deputy conservator of forests, Desert National Park, Chandrapal Singh Chauhan said predation was a natural part of the food chain and bustards faced threats from both foxes and dogs in the wild.

The incident has highlighted the challenges of returning captive-bred bustards to their habitat.