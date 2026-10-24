Polling begins for panch, sarpanch elections in 3,314 gram panchayats in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Polling began on Saturday for the first phase of panch and sarpanch elections in Rajasthan, with voting being held in 3,314 gram panchayats across 16 districts of the state.

A total of 16,795 candidates are in the fray for sarpanch posts, while elections are also being held for 28,682 ward panch seats.

Polling will continue till 6 pm, following which counting of votes will be taken up and results are expected by late evening.

The elections are being held in Ajmer, Alwar, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Phalodi, Rajsamand, Sirohi and Udaipur districts.

These are the same 16 districts where polling for zila parishad and panchayat samiti members was held on October 22.

Barmer has the highest number of gram panchayats going to polls at 419, followed by Bhilwara with 326, Phalodi with 305 and Udaipur with 284.

Bhilwara has the highest number of sarpanch candidates at 2,097, followed by Dungarpur with 1,594, Jaipur with 1,525 and Udaipur with 1,480.

According to election data, 2,905 Gram Panchayats have between one and nine candidates for sarpanch, while 311 have between 10 and 19 candidates. Two gram panchayats have between 20 and 29 candidates.