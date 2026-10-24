Rajasthan records 80.09% turnout in first phase of panchayat polls amid clashes, fraud allegations

JAIPUR: Rajasthan recorded 80.09% polling in the first phase of panch and sarpanch elections on Saturday, with clashes, allegations of fraudulent voting and police intervention reported from several districts.

The updated statement, covering 104 panchayat samitis across 16 districts, showed considerable variation in participation. Simple averages of the listed panchayat samiti percentages placed Barmer highest at 88.80%, followed by Bikaner at 87.42% and Phalodi at 86.03%. Pali had the lowest average at 64.86%, a gap of 23.94 percentage points from Barmer.

Alwar averaged 84.40%, followed by Jhalawar at 83.89%, Nagaur at 83.88%, Jaipur at 83.72%, Jodhpur at 83.18%, Bhilwara at 81.35% and Ajmer at 80.10%. Udaipur’s average stood at 79.08%, Kota’s at 78.69%, Dungarpur’s at 77.28%, Rajsamand’s at 73.56% and Sirohi’s at 67.13%.

These district comparisons are based on unweighted averages of the panchayat samiti percentages, rather than official voter-weighted district turnout. The statement separately reported overall polling of 80.09%. All figures reflect the position at 6 pm.

Among individual panchayat samitis, Mangta in Barmer recorded the highest turnout at 91.42%, while Rani Station in Pali had the lowest at 56.82%, a difference of 34.60 percentage points. Poogal in Bikaner recorded 90.55% and Ramsar in Barmer 90.03%. All 10 listed panchayat samitis in Barmer reported turnout above 84%.

Differences were also visible within districts. In Udaipur, participation ranged from 71.29% in Bhinder to 85% in Naai. In Sirohi, Abu Road recorded 76.49%, compared with Kalandri’s 57.31%. In Pali, Sojat recorded 72.79%, against 56.82% in Rani Station.

Elections were held for 3,314 sarpanch and 28,682 ward panch positions. More than 85 lakh voters were eligible to cast their votes at 9,886 polling stations.

Counting was scheduled to begin after polling, with results expected late into the night. The phase covered Ajmer, Alwar, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Phalodi, Rajsamand, Sirohi and Udaipur.