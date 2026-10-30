Gehlot seeks CBI, ED probe into property deals involving Rajasthan IAS officer

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations into alleged irregularities in property transactions involving senior IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal and his family. Speaking to the media in Jaipur on Friday, Gehlot said placing Agarwal on awaiting posting orders (APO) was insufficient.

At a press conference at his Civil Lines residence, Gehlot described the controversy as the biggest scam during the Bhajan Lal Sharma government's tenure. “This is the biggest scam to have surfaced in the last three years,” he said, demanding a probe beyond an FIR or an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation.

Gehlot also questioned the role of the Chief Minister's Office, alleging that the company involved received concessions after meetings chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. He demanded that Sharma explain the decisions and disclose the corrective action taken.

Agarwal, a 1993-batch IAS officer who previously served as additional chief secretary to Sharma, was placed on APO late on Wednesday. He holds the industries portfolio and other charges and also chairs the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO). The government cited administrative reasons for the order.