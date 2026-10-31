Rajasthan places IPS officer Prashakha Mathur on APO amid ACB probe into property deals

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Saturday placed senior IPS officer Prashakha Mathur on awaiting posting orders (APO), two days after taking similar action against her husband, IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, amid an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe into alleged irregularities in property purchases and concessions granted to a private company.
The personnel department issued the order removing Mathur from her post as additional director general of police, planning, modernisation and welfare, which she had held since October 24, 2025. Agrawal was removed from all his posts on October 29.
The action came a day after the government authorised a detailed ACB investigation into allegations that Agrawal misused his position to favour Goyal Fashions Pvt Ltd, which operates hotels and resorts under the Ananta brand. The bureau is examining properties allegedly purchased by his family at substantially below-market prices.
According to an ACB release, approval for the investigation was granted under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. ACB Director General Govind Gupta said a preliminary inquiry was registered after the bureau examined an October 27 newspaper report, information provided by the Industries Department and inputs gathered from confidential sources.
The bureau’s preliminary findings point to alleged collusion between Agrawal and the company’s directors. The suspected concessions include relaxed construction conditions, approvals issued without adequate verification of mandatory certificates and a special financial package.
Investigators said two have flagged purchases at two Ananta resorts. At Bujhda in Udaipur, Agrawal and Mathur allegedly bought 10 villas each in March 2026, paying Rs 15 lakh per villa. At Ajabgarh in Alwar, eight villas were allegedly acquired in the couple’s names at Rs 16.5 lakh each. Four others were purchased in their sons’ names for around Rs 15 lakh apiece, while another four were acquired in the names of Agrawal’s in-laws for approximately Rs 16.5 lakh each, according to the preliminary inquiry.
The ACB is also examining whether the property registrations coincided with official decisions benefiting the company. The bureau said the Finance Department approved a special concessional package on March 27, 2026, the same day the 20 Udaipur villas were allegedly registered in the couple’s names.
The investigation will cover suspected disproportionate assets, the roles of the company’s directors and any financial loss to the state. Decisions taken during Agrawal’s tenures as Udaipur collector, chairman of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board and additional chief secretary in Industries and other departments will also be scrutinised.
The allegations remain under investigation, and the bureau has yet to reach its final findings.