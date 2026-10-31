Rajasthan places IPS officer Prashakha Mathur on APO amid ACB probe into property deals

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Saturday placed senior IPS officer Prashakha Mathur on awaiting posting orders (APO), two days after taking similar action against her husband, IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, amid an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe into alleged irregularities in property purchases and concessions granted to a private company.

The personnel department issued the order removing Mathur from her post as additional director general of police, planning, modernisation and welfare, which she had held since October 24, 2025. Agrawal was removed from all his posts on October 29.

The action came a day after the government authorised a detailed ACB investigation into allegations that Agrawal misused his position to favour Goyal Fashions Pvt Ltd, which operates hotels and resorts under the Ananta brand. The bureau is examining properties allegedly purchased by his family at substantially below-market prices.

According to an ACB release, approval for the investigation was granted under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. ACB Director General Govind Gupta said a preliminary inquiry was registered after the bureau examined an October 27 newspaper report, information provided by the Industries Department and inputs gathered from confidential sources.

The bureau’s preliminary findings point to alleged collusion between Agrawal and the company’s directors. The suspected concessions include relaxed construction conditions, approvals issued without adequate verification of mandatory certificates and a special financial package.