Congress alleges BJP influenced nomination process for Rajasthan civic polls

The Congress has accused the ruling BJP in Rajasthan of influencing the nomination process for the upcoming urban local body elections, alleging that its candidates were prevented from filing their nominations before the deadline.

The deadline for filing nominations ended at 3 pm on Monday.

Rajasthan Assembly Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully alleged that BJP candidates were allowed to submit party symbol authorisations at several places even after the deadline.

“Not accepting the forms of Congress candidates who reached with party symbols before the stipulated time is murder of democracy,” Jully said.

He alleged irregularities in Bhilwara, Alwar, Baseri and Mathania and urged the State Election Commission to take immediate cognisance of the matter.

Jully claimed that Congress candidates in Bhilwara were not allowed to submit their nomination forms and symbol authorisations despite reaching the venue before the deadline. He also alleged that rules were violated in Alwar and that BJP candidates’ forms were accepted in Baseri after 3 pm.

“These incidents raise serious questions over the impartiality of the election process. This double standard in election rules under pressure from those in power is an attack on democracy,” he said.

Jully accused the BJP of attempting to “steal” the elections and said the Congress would challenge any irregularities before every constitutional forum.