Ramshackle Jaipur school where CJP workers were beaten, bulldozed; set for a new building

JAIPUR: The dilapidated school in Jaipur where Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members were thrashed is now being demolished to make way for a new structure.
The demolition of an unsafe government school building using a bulldozer began in the Rampura Kanwarpura village on Wednesday.
The CJP's Co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said the beginning of work is a victory under its “School Thik Karo” campaign.
“During the inspection, stones were thrown at us, women were assaulted, and car windows were broken. But when a good school is built for our children, it will all be worth it,” Ranka wrote on X.
Located in the Bagru Assembly constituency, the Government Primary School was declared dilapidated in September 2025 and was subsequently taken out of use. Its 18 students have since been attending classes in two rooms and a tin shed arranged by villagers, with buffaloes tethered nearby.
The school came into the spotlight after CJP workers were attacked during a visit on August 21. The villagers did not allow the CJP team to enter the village and drove the entire group, including Ranka, away.
Five CJP workers were critically injured, and seven others sustained injuries in the attack by the villagers. Following the dispute, villagers filed a case at the Shivdaspura police station against the CJP workers.
Meanwhile, CJP members including Rekha and Salman filed a counter-case against the villagers for assault.
The CJP had alleged an attack by BJP workers. The incident prompted widespread criticism of the state government.
Meanwhile, the government has sanctioned Rs 18 lakh for the project. According to the official order, Rs 12 lakh was approved from the District Mineral Foundation Trust on August 13, while Rs 6 lakh was provided from the MLA fund.
Similar condition of a school in Jhunjhunu
A CJP delegation also visited Mahatma Gandhi School in Ponkh village of Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday evening after residents raised concerns about its condition.
Ranka alleged that much of the school, established in 1952, had fallen into disrepair despite once having 700 to 800 students and having produced civil servants, military officers and engineers.
The CJP leader claimed that several classrooms had severely damaged roofs, the girls’ toilet lacked adequate cover, and a section of the boundary wall was missing.
Ranka also alleged that the playground was riddled with potholes and posed a risk of snakes and scorpions, while the drinking-water tank had rusted. He warned on Wednesday that the CJP would revisit the school and threatened to stage a sit-in with villagers if repair work does not begin.
Meeting to reform the education system
Meanwhile, a crucial high-level meeting was held on Tuesday at the State Secretariat in Jaipur to make the administration in Rajasthan more transparent and citizen-centric.
Chief Secretary V. Srinivas held an extensive, marathon closed-door discussion with the 'Young Collectors' from seven key districts of the state.
During the meeting, detailed deliberations took place on priority issues, including major reforms in the education system and special emphasis was placed on strengthening Rajasthan's school education system.
Srinivas instructed the young collectors to conduct both surprise and regular inspections of government schools in their respective districts. He announced that a substantial investment of Rs 3,000 crore would be made during the current year to strengthen school infrastructure across the state.
The collectors were entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that basic amenities such as safe school buildings, clean drinking water, and hygienic toilets are provided without delay.