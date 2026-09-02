Ramshackle Jaipur school where CJP workers were beaten set for a new building

JAIPUR: The dilapidated school in Jaipur where Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members were thrashed is now being demolished to make way for a new structure.

The demolition of an unsafe government school building using a bulldozer began in the Rampura Kanwarpura village on Wednesday.

The CJP's Co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said the beginning of work is a victory under its “School Thik Karo” campaign.

“During the inspection, stones were thrown at us, women were assaulted, and car windows were broken. But when a good school is built for our children, it will all be worth it,” Ranka wrote on X.

Located in the Bagru Assembly constituency, the Government Primary School was declared dilapidated in September 2025 and was subsequently taken out of use. Its 18 students have since been attending classes in two rooms and a tin shed arranged by villagers, with buffaloes tethered nearby.

The school came into the spotlight after CJP workers were attacked during a visit on August 21. The villagers did not allow the CJP team to enter the village and drove the entire group, including Ranka, away.

Five CJP workers were critically injured, and seven others sustained injuries in the attack by the villagers. Following the dispute, villagers filed a case at the Shivdaspura police station against the CJP workers.

Meanwhile, CJP members including Rekha and Salman filed a counter-case against the villagers for assault.