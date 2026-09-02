Three killed as speeding mini-bus rams motorcycle in Rajasthan’s Karauli

JAIPUR: Three people, including a couple, were killed after a speeding mini-bus hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan’s Karauli on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred on Dubbi Road under the Balghat police station area.

The deceased were identified as Bhagwat, 60, his wife Bhagwani Koli, 55, and their relative Lakshmi Narayan Koli, 28, Todabhim DSP Bhanwar Lal Bunkar said.

The couple were travelling towards Balghat along with Lakshmi Narayan when the speeding mini-bus rammed into their motorcycle, killing all three on the spot, the police said.

The bus driver fled the scene after the accident, while the vehicle was seized.

Angered by the incident, family members and locals placed the bodies on the road and staged a protest, blocking traffic for around three hours.

They demanded the driver's arrest and financial assistance for the victims' families.

Police officials reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.

The family members agreed to allow postmortem examinations around noon after police assured them that appropriate action would be taken.