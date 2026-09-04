Woman assaulted, paraded semi-nude in Rajasthan village; seven including husband arrested

JAIPUR: A woman was allegedly beaten with sticks, had her hair cut and was paraded semi-nude by her husband and members of his family in Rajasthan's Banswara district. Police have registered an FIR against 10 people and detained seven in connection with the incident.

The incident took place on September 1 in Aajna village under the Arthuna police station area. A video of the assault surfaced on Thursday.

The video shows the woman being taken barefoot through the village while she was allegedly beaten with sticks. It is also alleged that some women tore her clothes and paraded her in a semi-nude state. Several villagers watched the incident, while some recorded videos on their mobile phones.

According to police, the woman's husband and his relatives accused her of leaving home with a young man. The woman told police that she had accompanied the man to work as a labourer.

She alleged that her husband and his relatives assaulted her, cut her hair, tore her clothes and humiliated her in public. She later lodged a complaint at the police station.

Arthuna Station House Officer Vinod Kumar said an FIR was registered on the woman's complaint. He said the woman underwent a medical examination and her statement was recorded.

“A case has been registered against the husband and other named members of the family. The husband and six others were detained and are being questioned,” Kumar said.

Police said they are examining the viral video to identify others involved in the assault and will take further action based on the investigation.