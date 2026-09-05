Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully accuses BJP of ‘political hooliganism’ over alleged voter threat

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully on Saturday accused the BJP of “political hooliganism” and misuse of power after a purported video showed a saffron party leader allegedly threatening voters during an election meeting in Bamanwas in Sawai Madhopur district.

Jully alleged that Bamanwas panchayat samiti pradhan Shashikala Meena, in the presence of BJP MLA Jitendra Gothwal, party candidate Rajendra Meena and Khandar pradhan Narendra Chaudhary, threatened people with police station visits if they did not vote for the BJP.

He described the alleged remarks as “not democracy but open political hooliganism under the protection of the government”.

In a post on X, Jully alleged that BJP leaders, “intoxicated with power”, had begun treating democracy as their fiefdom and government machinery as a tool of the party.

He also accused the Election Commission of acting as a “puppet” of the BJP and remaining a mute spectator.

“Mukhya Mantri ji, this is not just arrogance, it is the BJP’s frustration over the crushing defeat it can see coming in the municipal elections,” Jully said.