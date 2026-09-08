CM Bhajan Lal intensifies Rajasthan civic poll campaign as Congress targets his roadshows

JAIPUR: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is touring Rajasthan extensively ahead of the two-phase urban local body elections, campaigning across several cities in an effort to cover as many civic bodies as possible.

Sharma held roadshows and campaign events in Bhilwara, Bikaner, Ajmer and Jodhpur last week before visiting Alwar and his home district of Bharatpur on Monday. He is scheduled to campaign in Pali, Kota and Jaipur over the next two days.

During the campaign, Sharma has repeatedly said the civic polls will pave the way for a “triple-engine government”, with the BJP in power at the Centre, the state and urban local bodies. He said development projects are being carried out in every Assembly constituency and Rajasthan is progressing rapidly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The Congress criticised Sharma’s extensive campaign. Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said it was the first time a Rajasthan chief minister had to campaign so aggressively in urban body elections.

“It is a matter of concern that the chief minister has had to hold roadshows. This is the first time a chief minister is conducting roadshows during local body elections. It is not an achievement but his biggest failure,” Gehlot said.

Gehlot claimed Sharma would not have needed such an extensive campaign if his government had delivered tangible results during its two-and-a-half years in office.