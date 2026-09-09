Bhajan Lal invokes ‘love jihad’ in civic poll campaign as Gehlot hits back over CM’s roadshows

JAIPUR: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma invoked “love jihad”, his government’s development record and its action against paper leaks during a roadshow in Jaipur on Wednesday, the final day of campaigning for the second phase of Rajasthan’s urban local body elections. The Jaipur event was Sharma’s 10th roadshow in five days as the BJP intensified its campaign ahead of polling on September 11.
Addressing the gathering, Sharma said, “We have worked to eradicate the problem of love jihad in Rajasthan, including Jaipur. These incidents used to occur during the Gehlot government, but we introduced a law against religious conversion.”
He also referred to the Disturbed Areas Bill introduced by his government for those allegedly forced to leave Jaipur’s walled city. “So now no one needs to fear. However, if anyone still harasses the public, they will be in jail,” he said.
Sharma accused the previous Ashok Gehlot government of pursuing appeasement politics and criticised its decision to create two municipal corporations each in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. He also highlighted water, electricity, employment and infrastructure projects undertaken by his government during its two-and-a-half-year tenure.
Sharma claimed that more than 600 people allegedly involved in paper leaks had been sent to jail since the BJP came to power and that around 450 examinations had been conducted without a single paper leak.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, meanwhile, again criticised Sharma for campaigning extensively in the civic elections, alleging that the Chief Minister was holding roadshows because his government had failed to deliver.
“Why did the Chief Minister have to hold a roadshow during the municipal elections? This is the first time in history that a Chief Minister is campaigning. We never campaigned during our time. These are local elections. Local leaders are capable, have power, are competent and are connected to the ground. The elections should be left to them,” Gehlot told reporters in Jodhpur.
“You holding symbolic meetings is one thing, but you are roaming all over Rajasthan because you haven't done any work,” he added.
Gehlot expressed confidence that the Congress would form the municipal board in Jodhpur and secure control of several other urban bodies. He claimed that sections traditionally regarded as the BJP’s vote bank were also moving away from the party.
Meanwhile, voting for the first phase was held on Wednesday, with more than 57.52 lakh electors eligible to decide the fate of 20,623 candidates across 162 urban bodies. Four of Rajasthan’s 10 municipal corporations went to the polls in this phase.
The second phase is being viewed as a significant electoral test for the BJP government as it covers six municipal corporations, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Pali. Urban voters have traditionally been considered a core support base of the BJP.
Voting will be held across 147 urban bodies in 41 districts. A total of 87,60,884 voters are eligible to decide the fate of 18,266 candidates. These bodies have 4,820 wards, of which candidates in 45 wards have already been elected unopposed.