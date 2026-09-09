Bhajan Lal invokes ‘love jihad’ in civic poll campaign as Gehlot hits back over CM’s roadshows

JAIPUR: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma invoked “love jihad”, his government’s development record and its action against paper leaks during a roadshow in Jaipur on Wednesday, the final day of campaigning for the second phase of Rajasthan’s urban local body elections. The Jaipur event was Sharma’s 10th roadshow in five days as the BJP intensified its campaign ahead of polling on September 11.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said, “We have worked to eradicate the problem of love jihad in Rajasthan, including Jaipur. These incidents used to occur during the Gehlot government, but we introduced a law against religious conversion.”

He also referred to the Disturbed Areas Bill introduced by his government for those allegedly forced to leave Jaipur’s walled city. “So now no one needs to fear. However, if anyone still harasses the public, they will be in jail,” he said.

Sharma accused the previous Ashok Gehlot government of pursuing appeasement politics and criticised its decision to create two municipal corporations each in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. He also highlighted water, electricity, employment and infrastructure projects undertaken by his government during its two-and-a-half-year tenure.

Sharma claimed that more than 600 people allegedly involved in paper leaks had been sent to jail since the BJP came to power and that around 450 examinations had been conducted without a single paper leak.