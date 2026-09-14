BJP candidate gets just one vote in Rajasthan civic polls

A BJP candidate in Rajasthan’s urban local body elections received just one vote, even as his party won 12 of the 25 wards in the municipality.

Kailashchand contested from Ward 13 of the Parbatsar municipality in Didwana-Kuchaman district. According to the State Election Commission website, Congress candidate Hina Khanam won the ward with 376 votes, while Independent candidate Rashid Khan polled 195 votes.

Kailashchand told PTI that he was registered as a voter in Ward 12 but was fielded by the BJP from the neighbouring Ward 13.

“I got one vote. My vote is in Ward 12. I was fielded from Ward 13. Someone from that ward has voted for me,” he said.

The Congress won 13 of Parbatsar municipality’s 25 wards, securing a simple majority, while the BJP bagged 12.

Kailashchand’s one-vote tally stood out as counting continued for Rajasthan’s 309 urban local bodies, where more than 10,000 councillor posts were at stake.

(With inputs from PTI)