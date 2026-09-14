BJP wins Kota municipal elections, poll for chairperson postponed after EVM glitches in some wards

KOTA: The BJP has crossed the majority threshold in the Kota Municipal Corporation election, securing 55 out of 100 wards, but the elections for the posts of chairperson and vice chairperson in Kota and Suket were postponed due to EVM glitches in some wards.

Congress bagged 40 wards and Independents won three wards.

According to official orders issued by Chief Electoral Officer and Secretary Rajesh Verma, counting and results of Ward 87, Ward 44, Ward 11 of Kota Municipal Corporation and a designated booth in Suket Municipality, Ward 4, were put on hold after malfunctioning in EVMs.

Consequently, re-polling has been scheduled on September 16 in the affected booths prior to finalising the local body election outcomes, with counting on September 17.

Congress candidate from Ward 87, Laxmi Sharma, along with party leader Shalini Gautam and Youth Congress secretary Shubham Gochar sat on a 'dharna' outside the JDB college demanding the result.

"We are well aware of the ill intentions of BJP, known for foul games. We are winning Ward 87 and they played some game overnight to defeat us," Sharma, who was pitted against BJP's Pushpa Choudhary, told reporters.

Later in the day, Kota Congress president Rakhi Gautam arrived at the counting centre to demand transparency and to ensure that the machine was sealed in the presence of the collector and ADM.