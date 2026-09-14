Man accused of killing wife, three daughters arrested in Rajasthan's Sikar district

A man accused of killing his wife and three daughters at their home was arrested in Sikar district, police said on Monday.

Rahul Jha, who had been absconding since the four were found murdered at their home in Govind Vatika under the Kardhani police station area on Friday, was arrested from Reengus on Sunday evening.

Police tracked him using CCTV footage and other inputs.

According to police, after the killings, Jha travelled in an e-rickshaw to three temples in Jaipur to offer prayers. He later took a bus to Khatu Shyamji and checked into a hotel after visiting the temple.

Running short of money, he allegedly tried to sell his ring at the hotel, but the staff refused to pay even Rs 500 for it, police said.

Jha subsequently reached Reengus, where a special police team tracked him down. He was found near a hotel with his face covered with a cloth and was apprehended.

During preliminary questioning, Jha admitted to killing his wife Geeta Jha (40) and daughters Nandini (22), Radhika (17) and Girisha alias Gauri (14), police said.

Police said Jha told them he was angry with his eldest daughter Nandini and suspected her over her interactions with outsiders. He was particularly upset after she recently returned from a Kanwar pilgrimage accompanied by an unidentified youth, they said.

Jha frequently argued with his daughters as he felt they did not listen to him, leading to recurring disputes in the family, police said.

Police are examining whether there was any other motive behind the killings apart from the family disputes.

Police said that after allegedly killing the four on Friday morning, Jha changed his clothes. Around 7 am, he bought milk, prepared tea at home and drank it with his father before leaving the house.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)