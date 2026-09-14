Modi hails BJP’s Rajasthan civic poll victory as ‘victory of truth’ over ‘echo of falsehood’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the BJP's performance in Rajasthan's urban local body elections, saying the victory was proof of the triumph of truth over the “echo of falsehood”.

The BJP emerged ahead of the Congress in the civic polls, winning 4,179 wards against the opposition party's 3,613. It secured clear majorities in four of Rajasthan's 10 municipal corporations.

“Heartfelt gratitude to the public for securing a resounding victory for the BJP in the Rajasthan local body elections. This is proof of the victory of truth over the echo of falsehood,” Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

The prime minister said the mandate had once again demonstrated people's support for the “double-engine government's” policies of good governance and development.

He added that the victory would further strengthen the BJP's resolve to take Rajasthan to greater heights of progress and improve the lives of its people.

“On this occasion, many congratulations to all the winning candidates as well as the dedicated and hardworking workers of the party,” Modi said.