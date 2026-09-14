Viral reels draw record 18 lakh devotees to Jaipur’s Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple for Mehndi Utsav

The sudden surge led to pushing and shoving at several points, while long queues stretched towards JLN Marg. Police personnel and temple volunteers were deployed at distribution points, and additional forces were brought in to manage the crowd. Some devotees reportedly spent the night outside the temple after arriving on Saturday.

Kailash Sharma of the temple administration said the Sinjara festival had to begin around two and a half hours ahead of schedule because of the overwhelming crowd. The distribution of mehndi prasad, scheduled for 7:30 PM after the Sinjara worship, began at around 5 PM.

Around 3,500 kg of henna, procured from Sojat City in Pali district, known for the highest production of henna in the country, had been arranged for the occasion. The entire stock was exhausted within three hours, prompting the temple administration to ask devotees to return home. The massive turnout also caused traffic jams around the temple, with vehicles stuck for nearly one and a half hours.

The temple’s Mahant, Kailash Sharma, said the tradition began around two centuries ago with just 1.25 kg of henna and has now evolved into the nationally known ‘Mehndi Utsav’.

Devotees believe that the henna offered to Lord Ganesha brings good fortune and helps remove obstacles to auspicious occasions, including marriage. Social media reels have amplified this belief, with claims that unmarried men and women who apply the blessed henna may see marriage prospects within a year.

Ramesh Sharma, a shopkeeper near the temple, said he had never witnessed such a crowd in his 40 years in the area. What began as an old religious tradition has now been given a new lease of life by social media, turning the Moti Dungri Mehndi Utsav into a nationwide attraction.