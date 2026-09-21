Rajasthan LoP Tikaram Jully accuses BJP government of pressuring councillors ahead of civic body polls

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully on Monday accused the BJP government in the state of misusing the police, administration and other government agencies to pressure elected councillors ahead of the formation of boards in urban local bodies.

Jully alleged that councillors from Tijara were stopped by Haryana Police while returning from Shimla, while Congress councillors from Khairthal were being harassed and pressured by Khairthal Police in Amer, Jaipur, where they were staying.

“This is not an election, but an attempt to capture the mandate using the power of the government. It is an open violation of democratic norms and blatant misuse of government machinery,” he alleged in a statement.

Referring to Malakhera municipality in the Alwar Rural Assembly constituency, Jully alleged that GST action had been initiated against Mahesh Chandra, a Congress councillor elected from Ward 13.