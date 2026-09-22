Rajasthan forest ranger killed during anti-illegal mining operation in Pratapgarh, suspects detained

JAIPUR: In a horrific incident in Rajasthan, a 40-year-old forest ranger died after a collision involving a dumper during an operation against suspected illegal mining in Pratapgarh district on Monday night.

Police have detained several suspects on Tuesday, the dumper, and a JCB machine according to Superintendent of Police Vishal Jangid.

“A forest department team went to the site on Monday night after receiving information about illegal mining. The dumper fled, and when the team pursued it, there was a collision between the team’s vehicle and the dumper,” Jangid said. “Ranger Pratap Singh Chundawat suffered serious injuries and was taken to Nimbahera hospital, where he died during treatment.”

Jangid said police were questioning the suspects. “We have detained the JCB and the dumper, along with some suspects. They are being questioned,” he said. He added that a case was being registered under Sections 103, 121, 132 and 189 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the mining law.

Chhoti Sadri police station officer Kailash Chandra Soni had earlier said the dumper struck Chundawat and his bullet motorcycle near the Shri Ghatiwale Balaji temple. “The motorcycle was dragged for about 50 metres,” Soni said.

Jangid inspected the scene on Tuesday and reviewed the investigation with officers present there. He also examined the dumper’s route and the area where soil was being collected. He directed officers to preserve evidence and investigate all aspects of the incident.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara called Chundawat’s death not an accident but a murder. “This is not just the murder of an officer, but an open challenge to law and order in Rajasthan,” he wrote in a social media post, questioning how those involved in illegal mining had become “so fearless that they are not even afraid to kill officers”. The Congress Chief also asserted that this shocking incident reflects the grim law and order situation all across Rajasthan. Chundawat was cremated with full state honours late on Tuesday.