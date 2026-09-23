Supreme Court seeks Rajasthan report on forest officer’s death during illegal mining crackdown

JAIPUR: The Supreme Court has sought a detailed response from the Rajasthan government over the death of Range Forest Officer Pratap Singh Chundawat during an operation against suspected illegal mining in Chhoti Sadri in Pratapgarh district.

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta directed the state government to file a detailed report by October 6, when the matter will next be heard.

The court termed the incident a matter of “extreme gravity” and said mandatory preventive detention should be invoked against accused persons in such cases. It also observed that stringent measures, including preventive detention, should be considered in cases involving illegal mining and similar organised crimes.

Senior Advocate Nikhil Goyal, assisting the court as amicus curiae in the suo motu case concerning illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary, brought the incident to the court’s attention. He told the bench that a copy of the news report about Chundawat’s death had already been provided to Additional Advocate General Shiv Mangal Sharma, who is representing the Rajasthan government.

Chundawat, 40, died on the night of September 21 after a collision involving a dumper during an operation against suspected illegal soil mining. A forest department team had gone to the area after receiving information about illegal mining.