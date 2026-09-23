Supreme Court seeks Rajasthan report on forest officer’s death during illegal mining crackdown

JAIPUR: The Supreme Court has sought a detailed response from the Rajasthan government over the death of Range Forest Officer Pratap Singh Chundawat during an operation against suspected illegal mining in Chhoti Sadri in Pratapgarh district.
A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta directed the state government to file a detailed report by October 6, when the matter will next be heard.
The court termed the incident a matter of “extreme gravity” and said mandatory preventive detention should be invoked against accused persons in such cases. It also observed that stringent measures, including preventive detention, should be considered in cases involving illegal mining and similar organised crimes.
Senior Advocate Nikhil Goyal, assisting the court as amicus curiae in the suo motu case concerning illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary, brought the incident to the court’s attention. He told the bench that a copy of the news report about Chundawat’s death had already been provided to Additional Advocate General Shiv Mangal Sharma, who is representing the Rajasthan government.
Chundawat, 40, died on the night of September 21 after a collision involving a dumper during an operation against suspected illegal soil mining. A forest department team had gone to the area after receiving information about illegal mining.
Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Vishal Jangid had said on Tuesday that the forest department team reached the site at night after receiving information about illegal mining. The dumper allegedly fled from the spot, following which the team pursued it and the two vehicles collided.
“Range Forest Officer Pratap Singh Chundawat suffered serious injuries in the collision. He was taken to Nimbahera hospital, where he died during treatment,” Jangid said.
Police detained the dumper and a JCB allegedly linked to the mining operation, along with several suspects. “We have detained the JCB and the dumper, as well as some suspects. They are being questioned,” the SP had said.
A case has been registered under Sections 103, 121, 132 and 189 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the mining law.
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara had described Chundawat’s death as murder and criticised the state government over illegal mining and law and order. “This is not just the murder of an officer, but an open challenge to law and order in Rajasthan,” Dotasara had said in a social media post.
He had also questioned how those involved in illegal mining had become “so fearless that they are not even afraid to kill officers”.
The Supreme Court’s intervention has put the state government’s handling of the case, action against those detained and measures to protect officials involved in anti-illegal-mining operations under scrutiny. The matter will next be heard on October 6, when the court is expected to consider the detailed report from the Rajasthan government.