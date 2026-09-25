Nitin Nabin hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says BJP’s electoral confidence stems from public service and trust

JAIPUR: Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s questioning of the BJP’s confidence about remaining in power for years, party president Nitin Nabin said in Jaipur that the party’s electoral confidence was rooted in public service and the trust it had earned, rather than electoral calculations or the absence of anti-incumbency.

Speaking in Delhi on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had questioned how BJP leaders could express complete confidence about remaining in power for decades despite prevailing public grievances.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had also alleged a nexus between the BJP and the Election Commission over democratic processes. But addressing the 'Seva Sankalp Sabha' at Dadiya near Jaipur on Friday, Nitin Nabin hit back at Rahul and claimed that the BJP's repeated victories stem directly from ground-level work, public welfare, and sustained commitment to development.

The BJP national president Nabin launched the party’s panchayat election campaign at the Seva Sankalp Sabha in Dadiya village and urged party workers to treat electoral success as an opportunity to serve people.At the event, Nabin responded to Rahul Gandhi’s questions about the BJP’s repeated election victories and said the party’s confidence for remaining in power came from its work for the public.

“Rahul Gandhi was asking why BJP governments keep coming to power and why our leaders say the BJP will remain in power for 25 years. This confidence comes from serving people and working for them,” Nabin said. “When four crore houses are built for the poor across the country, we receive their blessings in the form of votes. When toilets are built for 12 crore women and 75 lakh street vendors benefit from PM SVANidhi, we receive their blessings in the form of votes,” he added.