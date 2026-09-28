BJP leaders' sons dominate RCA election race, expose factional divide in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) elections have triggered infighting within the ruling BJP, with sons of several ministers and senior party leaders contesting key posts. The contest has exposed factional divisions in the party ahead of the September 29 election.

The election has split the BJP into three factions led by Dhananjay Singh, Parakram Singh and Brij Kishore Upadhyay, who is backed by the state BJP organisation.

The main contest is for the post of RCA president. Dhananjay Singh, son of Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinwsar and president of the Jodhpur Cricket Association, is contesting against Parakram Singh, son of senior BJP leader and former Health Minister Rajendra Rathore and president of the Churu Cricket Association.

Both have filed nominations for the presidency. Efforts are on to reach a consensus, but neither side has withdrawn, creating a challenge for the BJP leadership.

The race for other key posts also features sons of BJP leaders. Pawan Dilawar, son of Education Minister Madan Dilawar, is contesting for vice-president. Ashish Tiwari, son of Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, is in the fray for treasurer, while Mohit Yadav, son of BJP MLA Jaswant Yadav, has filed nominations for secretary and vice-president.

The entry of several leaders' sons has given the Congress an opportunity to accuse the BJP of promoting dynasty politics, an issue on which the party has often criticised its rivals.

The Brij Kishore Upadhyay panel is backed by the BJP organisation. Sources said BJP leader and Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi has been actively involved with the panel.

According to sources, Dhananjay Khinwsar, Ashish Tiwari and Mohit Yadav met BJP state president Madan Rathore on Sunday and questioned why they were not informed if the party had already decided to back a particular panel. During the meeting, they said being the son of a politician should not be held against them.

Sources said discussions are continuing and one of the candidates may withdraw on Monday if a consensus is reached.

Voting and counting for the RCA elections, being held under High Court directions, are scheduled for September 29. The final picture will become clear after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations on Monday.