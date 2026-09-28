Ex-CM Gehlot, Rajasthan Cong chief Dotasra detained during protest in Jaipur over SIR row

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra were among senior party leaders detained by police during a protest march to the State Election Commission office in Jaipur on Monday over alleged vote theft and irregularities in the SIR.

Congress workers carrying party flags and posters demanding the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar gathered at Shaheed Smarak, where party leaders addressed them.

Heavy police deployment was made at Shaheed Smarak and traffic on MI Road was diverted.

Soon after the march began, the protesters were met with multiple layers of barricades. When the protesters tried to push through the barricades, police used water cannons to disperse them.

Party workers lifted Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on their shoulders as they raised slogans.

Gehlot, Dotasra and Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were detained by police, party sources said.

At the police station, the Congress leaders raised slogans against CEC Kumar and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Addressing the protesters ahead of the march, Dotasra launched a sharp attack on the CEC, blaming him for "irregularities" in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He said Kumar had "looted democracy".