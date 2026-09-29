SC stays Rajasthan Cricket Association poll results amid voter list disputes

JAIPUR: The Supreme Court has stayed the declaration of results of the high-profile Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) elections, which are being held today.

The polls have attracted attention as sons of several BJP leaders are contesting for key positions in the RCA.

The main contest for the post of RCA president, with voting taking place on Tuesday, is between Dhananjay Singh Khinwsar, son of Rajasthan Health Minister, and Brijkishore Upadhyay.

Initially, Parakram Singh Rathore, son of senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, was also part of this three-way contest, but he withdrew his nomination at the last minute (on September 28). This completely altered the electoral dynamics, resulting in a direct head-to-head contest between two candidates for each of the six posts.

The Supreme Court bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana, permitted the voting to proceed on September 29, 2026, but ordered that the election results should not be declared immediately, instead, they are to be kept secure in a sealed envelope.

The Court took this step primarily due to some objections and disputes, the first of these related to the lack of women's representation. A petition filed by former female cricketer Megha Gaur raised the basic issue that the RCA election voter list did not include a single female voter or female candidate. This constitutes a blatant violation of the RCA's 2022 rules (specifically Article 17) and the National Sports Code.

Another key objection revolves around a Voter list dispute regarding three new districts: This major dispute concerns the inclusion of district cricket associations from three newly formed districts in the voter list and the granting of voting rights to them, a move alleged to be contrary to the rules.

The Supreme Court clarified that the election results cannot be released until the Rajasthan High Court concludes the hearing on the main petitions related to this matter and delivers its final verdict. The apex Court has requested the High Court to hear the case as soon as possible.

Dhananjay Singh Khinvsar son of Rajasthan's Health Minister, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, and serves as the President of the Jodhpur District Cricket Association. He is considered a very strong contender in this election.

Following the withdrawal of Parakram Singh, Brijkishore Upadhyay remains in the fray as the primary rival representing the opposing faction. Upadhyay enjoys the support of a strong BJP faction.

This Supreme Court ruling has introduced a significant legal complication into the entire election process. Votes for six positions have already been cast by 38 voters at the RCA Academy in Jaipur. Typically, vote counting and victory celebrations follow immediately after polling; however, the results will not be declared now, and the ballot boxes or results will be secured in a sealed cover.

Instead of delivering a final verdict on the main petitions itself, the Supreme Court has referred the matter back to the Rajasthan High Court. The Supreme Court has requested the High Court to expedite the hearing on the dispute concerning women's representation and the inclusion of three new districts in the voter list.

The RCA will not be able to appoint an official president or a new executive committee until the Rajasthan High Court concludes hearings on all related petitions and pronounces its final judgment.

The Supreme Court has directed the Rajasthan government's Additional Advocate General (AAG) to intervene immediately and ensure strict compliance with the order to halt the declaration of results. In short, the fate of the candidates is sealed within voting machines or ballot boxes, but the decision regarding who will take the helm of Rajasthan cricket will be determined not on the cricket field or in the voting room, but in the court room.