Police, CID(CB) cannot act as puppets: Rajasthan HC; FIRs against Independent MLA, kin quashed

JODHPUR: The Rajasthan High Court quashed two FIRs registered in September this year in a 23-year-old land lease matter against Independent MLA Ganesh Raj Bansal and his family members.

The case relates to alleged irregularities concerning the Hanumangarh Municipal Council and land and lease matters.

While the alleged incidents date back to 2003, the two FIRs were registered on September 17 and 18, 2026.

The High Court found the delay and circumstances surrounding registration of the FIRs significant.

It held that the proceedings initiated after such a prolonged period amounted to an abuse of the process of law.

The court observed that registration of an FIR after 23 years concerning an alleged official act amounted to an act of retaliation and harassment.

"The police or the CID (CB) is expected to act strictly in accordance with law, and they are not puppets of any individual giving commands against the law. Everyone is duty-bound to uphold the constitutional ethics and values. If anyone disobeys the law, he is liable, as no one is above the law," said the detailed order released late Tuesday.

The FIRs invoked sections 420 (cheating); 467, 468 and 471 (related to forgery) and 120-B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The investigation was handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (Crime Branch).

Justice Ashok Kumar Jain quashed FIR Nos.624/2026 and 625/2026 along with all consequential proceedings arising from them against Independent MLA of Hanumangarh Ganesh Raj Bansal, his wife Santosh Bansal and other family members.

(With inputs from PTI)