NHAI invites pre-qualification tenders for widening Chennai-Trichy national highway

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced administrative work on widening the Chennai-Trichy national highway between Tambaram and Tindivanam at an estimated cost of Rs 6,371 crore.

A six-lane elevated corridor is to be developed for 24.5 km between Tambaram and Chengalpattu at a cost of Rs 3309 crore and 68.5 km Chengalpattu - Tindivanam stretch will be widened into eight lane at a cost Rs 3,062 crore.

The NHAI which maintains the NH has been facing criticism from motorists and business bodies for not maintaining design standards for GST road, a national highway.

While Indian Roads Congress manual suggests that a road that carries more than 12,000 vehicles should be widened into six lanes, Tambaram - Tindivanam stretch of Chennai - Tiruchy NH which carries more than 90,000 vehicles a day remains a four lane.

The 93-km stretch of the highway between Tambaram and Tindivanam witnesses huge vehicular pileup on weekends and festival days.

Average speed of vehicles on Tambaram - Chengalpattu stretch is less than 30 kmph during rush hours. NHAI has invited pre-qualification bidders for developing these two stretches through Public-Private Partnership on Design Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

“After completing the document works the contract will be awarded to successful bidder. It may take at least nine to 12 months to commence the works,” official sources said.

Last year, Irumbuliyur - Vandalur Road was widened into six-lane and NHAI also proposed to widen the 5.3 km stretch of Vandalur - Guduvancheri road into eight-lane at a cost of Rs 42.40 crore.