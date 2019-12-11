Not a rumour! Onions at Rs 25 per kg at this Cuddalore store

Nirupa Sampath By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Ask Indians how important onions are for their cuisine and how precious it has become. In the past couple of weeks, the prices of onion have soared as high as Rs 200, which has caused political and social turmoil in the country. It has also forced people not to use onions until the prices tank.



But, here is an opportunity that you can grab with both hands. A wholesaler here is selling 4 kg of onion for Rs 100. Yes, you heard it right, Rs 25/kg. Meanwhile, in other parts of the State it is available anywhere between Rs 100 and Rs 160 per kg.

However, the locals thought it as a rumour, but went to the shop to check it out. They thronged S K Bakeeran’s wholesale shop at Banbari daily market here and were pleasantly surprised with the deal.

Speaking to reporters, Bakeeran said, “I was able to purchase a load of onions from Bengaluru at cheaper rates and decided to sell onion for Rs 25/kg.

Bakeeran said, “As I have a wholesale shop, many shopkeepers and locals come to buy onions and vegetables every day. On Tuesday, I received the load of onion at reasonable rates, I decided to sell it at the same rate. And once the news spread, customers started thronging and asked if the ‘rumour’ was true.”

The wholesaler on Tuesday sold Bellary onions of medium size at Rs 60 per kg and smaller size at Rs 25 per kg. Meanwhile, he sold shallots for Rs 140 per kg.

However, the retail price of the onions is anywhere between Rs 100 to Rs 180 per kg in Cuddalore.