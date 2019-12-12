Villupuram: Retired headmaster kills wife for his former student

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Illicit relationships have often spun around the web of intrigue and murder than the breach of trust and love, as in the case of a retired headmaster in Villupuram. Police zeroed down on him after he tried misleading them with contradicting statements about the death of his wife. According to the police, V Natarajan (61) of Panruti in Cuddalore district was a government school headmaster in Tirukoilur, who had retired last year.

Last Saturday, he had reported to the police that someone had murdered his wife Indra (51). Police rushed to the spot immediately and found her burnt body with head injuries. They filed a case and suspected Natarajan, as he was changing his statements.

The past

When summoned for an inquiry on Tuesday, Natarajan divulged the fact that he had fallen in love with Leela, his student in the government school at Kangambalsathiram near Thiruthani, in 1986 and she had reciprocated his love. But Natarajan got married to Indra from C N Palayam, since his parents had already arranged a wedding. But he was not happy with Indra and continued meeting Leela and married her in Tirupati.

Parents and relatives of Indra confronted him when they discovered his bigamous life. The relatives convinced Natarajan not to abandon Indra. Later he chose to live with both the women in Tirukoilur, where he owned a house. But Leela and Indra frequently fought. Natarajan bought Indra a house in Sudhakar Nagar to assuage the women. Indra has been living there since 1988. But Natarajan had allegedly been torturing Indra and their son Sriram. In fact, Sriram committed in 2011 in his college hostel in Coimbatore after his father reprimanded him for his poor performance in exams. He sent Indra out of their house when she confronted him about his behaviour towards their son.

Murder plot

Indra then moved to Madurai, and stayed there in a hostel for two months. Her relatives, after a long search, found her, convinced her to stay with Natarajan. But Natarajan, as sources said, continued to torture her. They frequently quarrelled and that was when Natarajan decided to kill her. On the wee hours of Friday, he attacked Indra with an iron rod in her head while she was fast asleep. After ensuring that she was dead, Natarajan heaped clothes on her, poured kerosene and set her on fire to make it seem like an accident.

He then called his brother-in-law, Manikandan, on Saturday morning, and informed about the “accident”. However, the police doubted him as he frequently changed his statements. Indra’s relatives also suspected him.Later, he admitted the crime. The police found the iron rod used for the murder, a blood-stained shirt of him and a kerosene bottle which he had used to burnt the body. He was then presented before the magistrate and remanded in prison at Villupuram.