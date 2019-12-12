Home States Tamil Nadu

Villupuram: Retired headmaster kills wife for his former student

Illicit relationships have often spun around the web of intrigue and murder than the breach of trust and love, as in the case of a retired head master in Villupuram. 

Published: 12th December 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Illicit relationships have often spun around the web of intrigue and murder than the breach of trust and love, as in the case of a retired headmaster in Villupuram. Police zeroed down on him after he tried misleading them with contradicting statements about the death of his wife. According to the police, V Natarajan (61) of Panruti in Cuddalore district was a government school headmaster in Tirukoilur, who had retired last year.

Last Saturday, he had reported to the police that someone had murdered his wife Indra (51). Police rushed to the spot immediately and found her burnt body with head injuries. They filed a case and suspected Natarajan, as he was changing his statements. 

The past
When summoned for an inquiry on Tuesday, Natarajan divulged the fact that he had fallen in love with Leela, his student in the government school at Kangambalsathiram near Thiruthani, in 1986 and she had reciprocated his love. But Natarajan got married to Indra from C N Palayam, since his parents had already arranged a wedding. But he was not happy with Indra and continued meeting Leela and married her in Tirupati. 

Parents and relatives of Indra confronted him when they discovered his bigamous life. The relatives convinced Natarajan not to abandon Indra. Later he chose to live with both the women in Tirukoilur, where he owned a house. But Leela and Indra frequently fought. Natarajan bought Indra a house in Sudhakar Nagar to assuage the women. Indra has been living there since 1988. But Natarajan had allegedly been torturing Indra and their son Sriram. In fact, Sriram committed in 2011 in his college hostel in Coimbatore after his father reprimanded him for his poor performance in exams. He sent Indra out of their house when she confronted him about his behaviour towards their son.

Murder plot
Indra then moved to Madurai, and stayed there in a hostel for two months. Her relatives, after a long search, found her, convinced her to stay with Natarajan. But Natarajan, as sources said, continued to torture her. They frequently quarrelled and that was when Natarajan decided to kill her. On the wee hours of Friday, he attacked Indra with an iron rod in her head while she was fast asleep. After ensuring that she was dead, Natarajan heaped clothes on her, poured kerosene and set her on fire to make it seem like an accident.

He then called his brother-in-law, Manikandan, on Saturday morning, and informed about the “accident”. However, the police doubted him as he frequently changed his statements.  Indra’s relatives also suspected him.Later, he admitted the crime. The police found the iron rod used for the murder, a blood-stained shirt of him and a kerosene bottle which he had used to burnt the body. He was then presented before the magistrate and remanded in prison at Villupuram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp