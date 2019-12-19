Home States Tamil Nadu

Turkey beats Egypt in ‘Tamil Nadu Onion League’

While the Egyptian onions were left untouched, there is high demand for the onions from Turkey that arrived in Tiruchy on Tuesday night.

Published: 19th December 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

A customer in Gamdhi Market showing Turkish onion | Express

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While the Egyptian onions were left untouched, there is high demand for the onions from Turkey that arrived in Tiruchy on Tuesday night. All of the 20 tonne of Turkish onions was sold out on Wednesday. Overwhelmed by the response, traders are likely to place orders for another 20 tonnes of Turkish onions by the end of the week.

After a short dip, prices rose again on Tuesday, which traders attributed to supply constraints. Tiruchy is the distribution hub of onions in the central region, the requirement being 3000 tonnes a day. At present first grade onions are sold at Rs 110 per kilo.

To meet demand, some traders have come forth to import onions. In addition to this, onions are also coming from Nasik and Bengaluru. Around 30 tonnes of onions was imported from Egypt via Mumbai last week. But it had very few takers because of dark red colour and pungent smell.

“Onions from Egypt was strong in taste and dark red in colour, because of which people did not buy them. I imported Egyptian onions at the rate of Rs 130 a kg, but because of its unpopularity, I am selling it for Rs 90 per kg. Only people who need in bulk quantities and food-chains are purchasing it. I imported 20 tonne of the Egyptian onions. I still have 5 tonne left in godown. The purchase resulted in a huge loss for me,” rued S Vellaiyan, a trader.  He added that the traders gave up the idea of importing onions from Egypt. The variety is considerably bigger in size than others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Egyptian onions Turkish onion price rise
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp