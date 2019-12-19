Turkey beats Egypt in ‘Tamil Nadu Onion League’

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While the Egyptian onions were left untouched, there is high demand for the onions from Turkey that arrived in Tiruchy on Tuesday night. All of the 20 tonne of Turkish onions was sold out on Wednesday. Overwhelmed by the response, traders are likely to place orders for another 20 tonnes of Turkish onions by the end of the week.

After a short dip, prices rose again on Tuesday, which traders attributed to supply constraints. Tiruchy is the distribution hub of onions in the central region, the requirement being 3000 tonnes a day. At present first grade onions are sold at Rs 110 per kilo.

To meet demand, some traders have come forth to import onions. In addition to this, onions are also coming from Nasik and Bengaluru. Around 30 tonnes of onions was imported from Egypt via Mumbai last week. But it had very few takers because of dark red colour and pungent smell.

“Onions from Egypt was strong in taste and dark red in colour, because of which people did not buy them. I imported Egyptian onions at the rate of Rs 130 a kg, but because of its unpopularity, I am selling it for Rs 90 per kg. Only people who need in bulk quantities and food-chains are purchasing it. I imported 20 tonne of the Egyptian onions. I still have 5 tonne left in godown. The purchase resulted in a huge loss for me,” rued S Vellaiyan, a trader. He added that the traders gave up the idea of importing onions from Egypt. The variety is considerably bigger in size than others.