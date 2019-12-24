Home States Tamil Nadu

Akshaya Patram fails to strike a chord with Tiruchy residents

Some of the residents opined that the initiative would have been successful if the corporation starts accepting cooked food.

Published: 24th December 2019 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Akshaya Patram

Akshaya Patram

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: City’s first Food Bank or Akshaya Pathram, an initiative started by the civic body to provide a space for the residents to keep food for the needy, failed to get the support of the residents and its shelves are empty on most of the days.

The civic body established this facility at a cost of Rs 10 lakhs near the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital three months ago ( September 13, 2019 ). Though the Wall of Happiness (a shelf where the people can place the reusable materials for the needy) besides this facility is getting a good response, the residents are rarely using the Akshaya Pathram.

Sadly, the civic body failed to get support for this initiative. Sources said that efforts failed as the facility would accept either fresh fruits or packed foods. But, sources in the health department said the corporation made such a regulation to prevent food poisoning. “If we accept cooked food, we have to regularly check its quality to prevent food poisoning,” a source said.

With the residents also completely ignoring this facility, the corporation recently placed a new board in front of Akshaya Pathram to make it more noticeable for the commuters. But, this has not changed the fate of this facility.

Some of the residents opined that the initiative would have been successful if the corporation starts accepting cooked food.

“Some of the people conducting functions in the city would be ready to share the leftover food. Similarly, some of the hotels would also be ready to share the unsold food to this facility. Therefore, the corporation should try to accept such food at least on trial basis to make this initiative successful,” said MS Venkatachalam, a resident who visited the K Abishekapuram corporation office on Monday Though the Akshaya Pathram disappointed the poor, the Amma canteen near the facility has turned to be a relief for them.

“They do not keep cooked food in this facility. Fruits are rarely seen in the refrigerator. In fact, the Amma Canteen near this facility is more helpful than Akshaya Pathram as it provides food at very affordable,” said Vairam, a street dweller. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshaya Patram Tiruchy Akshaya Patram
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp