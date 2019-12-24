Akshaya Patram fails to strike a chord with Tiruchy residents

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: City’s first Food Bank or Akshaya Pathram, an initiative started by the civic body to provide a space for the residents to keep food for the needy, failed to get the support of the residents and its shelves are empty on most of the days.

The civic body established this facility at a cost of Rs 10 lakhs near the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital three months ago ( September 13, 2019 ). Though the Wall of Happiness (a shelf where the people can place the reusable materials for the needy) besides this facility is getting a good response, the residents are rarely using the Akshaya Pathram.

Sadly, the civic body failed to get support for this initiative. Sources said that efforts failed as the facility would accept either fresh fruits or packed foods. But, sources in the health department said the corporation made such a regulation to prevent food poisoning. “If we accept cooked food, we have to regularly check its quality to prevent food poisoning,” a source said.

With the residents also completely ignoring this facility, the corporation recently placed a new board in front of Akshaya Pathram to make it more noticeable for the commuters. But, this has not changed the fate of this facility.

Some of the residents opined that the initiative would have been successful if the corporation starts accepting cooked food.

“Some of the people conducting functions in the city would be ready to share the leftover food. Similarly, some of the hotels would also be ready to share the unsold food to this facility. Therefore, the corporation should try to accept such food at least on trial basis to make this initiative successful,” said MS Venkatachalam, a resident who visited the K Abishekapuram corporation office on Monday Though the Akshaya Pathram disappointed the poor, the Amma canteen near the facility has turned to be a relief for them.

“They do not keep cooked food in this facility. Fruits are rarely seen in the refrigerator. In fact, the Amma Canteen near this facility is more helpful than Akshaya Pathram as it provides food at very affordable,” said Vairam, a street dweller.