Karti Chidambaram, wife file discharge plea in non-disclosure of income case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidhi Chidambaram have filed a discharge petition before Special Court for MPs and MLAs in a case for alleged non-disclosure of income for financial year 2015-16 and evasion of tax. The case pertains to Karti Chidambaram receiving Rs 6.38 crore and his wife Rs 1.35 crore in cash in the sale of land near Muttukadu.

During a joint search by I-T department and Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case of Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd, on December 1, 2015, the department found several electronic materials and seized them. The department submitted the devices and data to the court.

Deputy Director of I-T (investigation) filed a complaint on September 12, 2018, against Karti and wife before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court-II (Economic Offences) for offences under I-T Act. The case was transferred to Special Court. It is in trial stage. Special Judge D Lingeshwaran adjourned hearing on the petition to December 30.