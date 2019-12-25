Pondicherry CM condemns Rabeeha incident at University convocation addressed by President

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasmay on Wednesday condemned the incident of not allowing a girl student Rabeeha to participate in the convocation of Pondicherry University attended by President of India Ram Nath Kovind on December 23.

Narayansamy tweeted "the incident of not allowing Rabeeha in the Pondicherry University convocation is condemnable."

Narayanasamy said that though he was present in the convocation, he had no knowledge (about the incident).

"Right to dissent is the essence of Democracy", said Narayanasamy and added that he has asked for a report from the Vice-chancellor of Pondicherry University.

Rabeeha Abdurehim topped her class in MA Mass Communication was set to receive a gold medal from the university at the convocation.

"I was seated along with other students inside the Jawaharlal Nehru auditorium when a woman Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) asked me to step out with her. She said she wanted to have a word with me," Rabeeha told Express.

"When I stepped out, I was asked why I had worn my headscarf differently," Rabeeha said.

However, she says she was not asked to remove the headscarf. She maintains she wasn't made to leave because of her hijab as there were many wearing it at the convocation.

When the student told the police that it is how she usually wears her scarf, she was allegedly told to sit outside the auditorium.

"The SSP, Akansha Yadav, went back to the hall and locked the door behind her," she added.

Later, when she was allowed back in, she refused the medal as she was discriminated against, and to stand in solidarity with all the students and the public protesting against the CAA, NRC across the country.