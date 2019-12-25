Home States Tamil Nadu

Pondicherry CM condemns Rabeeha incident at University convocation addressed by President

The police had sent Rabeeha out of the convocation hall and wasn't allowed in till the President left the Convocation.

Published: 25th December 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasmay on Wednesday condemned the incident of not allowing a girl student Rabeeha to participate in the convocation of Pondicherry University attended by President of India Ram Nath Kovind on December 23.

Narayansamy tweeted "the incident of not allowing Rabeeha in the Pondicherry University convocation is condemnable."

Narayanasamy said that though he was present in the convocation, he had no knowledge (about the incident).

"Right to dissent is the essence of Democracy", said Narayanasamy and added that he has asked for a report from the Vice-chancellor of Pondicherry University.

ALSO READ | A lesson in unity worth far more than gold medal: Muslim student who pulled out of Pondy University convocation

Rabeeha Abdurehim topped her class in MA Mass Communication was set to receive a gold medal from the university at the convocation. 

"I was seated along with other students inside the Jawaharlal Nehru auditorium when a woman Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) asked me to step out with her. She said she wanted to have a word with me," Rabeeha told Express. 

WATCH VIDEO: 

"When I stepped out, I was asked why I had worn my headscarf differently," Rabeeha said.

However, she says she was not asked to remove the headscarf. She maintains she wasn't made to leave because of her hijab as there were many wearing it at the convocation. 

When the student told the police that it is how she usually wears her scarf, she was allegedly told to sit outside the auditorium.

"The SSP, Akansha Yadav, went back to the hall and locked the door behind her," she added.

Later, when she was allowed back in, she refused the medal as she was discriminated against, and to stand in solidarity with all the students and the public protesting against the CAA, NRC across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pondy University convocation Rabeeha Pondicherry University
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp