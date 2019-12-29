Madras High Court is fourth highest in most number of pending cases

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: AS per National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), as many as 4,03,607 cases are pending before the Madras High Court, in which 91,021 cases (22 percent) have been pending for more than a decade as on date. This makes the court the fourth highest in the country in terms of pendency of cases, with the first three being Allahabad High Court, High Court of Punjab and Haryanana and High Court of Rajasthan which have 7.3 lakh, 5.4 lakh and 4.6 lakh pending cases respectively.

NJDC is a part of e-Courts Integrated Mission Mode Project of Ministry of Law and Justice. Of the 4,03,607 pending cases, as many as 2,58,204 are civil, 45,085 are criminal and 1,00,318 are writ cases. However, in a bid to reduce the pendency, the High Court, last month, had disposed of nearly 983 cases that are more than 10 years old. The data also shows that 5,722 of pending cases in HC concern senior citizens and 6,071were filed by women. The bench-wise data is yet to be updated to the portal.