Home States Tamil Nadu

Defunct Fresh Frozen Plasma freezer at Madurai GRH put to proper use

Fresh Frozen Plasma is a blood component administered to patients with congenital or acquired coagulation factor deficiency, liver failure, disseminated intravascular coagulation and bleeding.

Published: 07th November 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

The deep freezer was procured in March 2012 and was being used for patients at the TCC block

The deep freezer was procured in March 2012 and was being used for patients at the TCC block

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: The deep freezer used for storing Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) that was lying defunct at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) since July was put into use on Tuesday, following a report that appeared in TNIE edition dated November 4. Further, the storage unit at the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) block is set to receive two new spare equipment for FFP and packed cell storage.

FFP is a blood component administered to patients with congenital or acquired coagulation factor deficiency, liver failure, disseminated intravascular coagulation and massive bleeding. At GRH, there are seven deep freezers for storing it - six at GRH Blood Bank in the old Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) block and one in the blood bank's storage unit at the TCC block. A total of 3,000 units of FFP is in stock at the GRH.

ALSO READ: Plasma freezer lies defunct at Madurai GRH

At the storage unit in the TCC Block, FFP and packed red blood cells - brought from the blood bank in the old CEMONC block - are stored in deep freezer and refrigerator respectively, for immediate transfusion to patients admitted for emergency care.

While the deep freezer worth Rs 52,785 at the TCC block has not been functioning since July, the refrigerator has been lying defunct for the past few months. However, a mini-refrigerator with lesser storage capacity is being used at the storage unit. Sources said that the deep freezer went into repair many a time previously.

The deep freezer was procured in March 2012 and was being used for patients at the TCC block (that exclusively handles trauma patients) and those admitted to the super-speciality block (those with liver ailments in the departments of medical and surgical gastroenterology).

As a result of the deep freezer lying idle for over three months, for patients at the two blocks, FFP was being supplied from the blood bank of GRH, which is nearly a kilometre away from the TCC block and the super-speciality block.

Taking note of the news report titled 'Plasma freezer frozen into disuse at Rajaji hospital', the Project Director of Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) Dr K Senthil Raj intervened in the matter, and as a result, the deep freezer, as well as the refrigerator, have been brought into functionality on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp