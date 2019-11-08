Rosatom seeks collaboration with India to develop small reactors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation (RSAEC) has evinced interest in working with Indian companies in developing small and medium-sized nuclear reactors. Nikita Mazein, Vice-President, Rusatom Overseas (a division of RSAEC), said this during the 11th edition of Nuclear Energy Conclave organised by Indian Energy Forum on Thursday.

“Rosatom is developing small and medium-sized solutions based on light water reactor unit of Russian design. In Russia, we have commissioned and will be operationalizing the first Floating Nuclear Power Plant this year,” he said.

Hinting there is need to explore possibility of such projects in coastal areas of India, he said the segment can provide opportunity for furthering nuclear cooperation between India and Russia. Rosatom is the main equipment supplier and technical consultant in the construction of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant.

Russia and India have an action plan document for construction of second nuclear power plant. The two countries are planning to develop a project of up to six nuclear power units of Russian design at a new site in India.

“We are looking for cooperation to execute projects not only in India, but also in Third countries. We are discussing with our partners in India how to execute the localisation agreement signed three years ago. We are talking with stakeholders about developing new power plant projects,” he added, citing the success of nuclear reactors based on Russian design, which have seen one reactor being commissioned almost every year for the last 14 years.

Mazein also articulated India’s need to reduce cost and recurring costs for nuclear power to make it more competitive. He said cooperation could also be expanded to other sectors like health and agriculture.