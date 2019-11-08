TN Cabinet gives nod for expansion of industrial projects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday cleared expansion of industrial projects. Sources said the meeting lasted for around 20 minutes and for over an hour, the CM held informal discussions with his colleagues on the issues over the local body elections.

He is also said to have discussed the mode of election of mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of municipalities and town panchayats, which were reverted from indirect election to direct election last year.

Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner R Palaniswami held discussions with District Collectors regarding the last leg of arrangements for conducting the local body elections. The SEC is likely to notify the elections in the last week of this month or in the first week of December.

AIADMK meet on Nov 24

AIADMK general council meeting will be held on November 24, after a gap of two years. The last meeting of the general council and executive committee was held on September 12, 2017 when VK Sasikala was removed as interim general secretary.

EPS greets OPS ahead of US visit

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday night visited the residence of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and greeted him ahead of his 10-day visit to the United States. Panneerselvam will be flying to the US on Friday.

Electronics hardware manufacturing policy soon

Chennai: The State government will release the Electronics Hardware Manufacturing Policy soon according to Information Technology Secretary Santosh Babu. This comes after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced it at the CII connect. Babu told Express, “We may be unveiling it within a week.” The Chief Minister also released CII-KPMG Thought leadership report besides Tamil nadu e-governance initiatives which include Artificial Intelligence-based Pest Identification and facial recognition system, which has been implemented in corporation schools. Tamil Nadu chat-bot and YouTube channel for e-sevai delivery was also launched.

TN gets award for achievements in agriculture sector

Chennai: The Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA) has conferred the Global Agriculture Award for year 2019 to Tamil Nadu for its achievements in the agriculture sector. The award was given on November 5 at a function in New Delhi. Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu and Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi showed the award to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday. The citation for the award referred to the Second Green Revolution ushered in by Tamil Nadu government, to double the food grain production and triple farmers’ income. It also lauded the State for advanced technological and appropriate policy interventions.