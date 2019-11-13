NEET impersonation scam: Madras HC extends interim protection to two persons

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court extended the interim protection (against arrest) given to one V Ravikumar and his son, who were apprehending arrest in connection with the NEET impersonation scam, and adjourned their anticipatory bail petitions.

Justice GR Swaminathan adjourned the cases after the petitioners gave an undertaking that they would cooperate with the investigation and provide their fingerprints and other materials for verification. The petitions have been adjourned to November 19.

Ravikumar submitted in the petition that there was an error in his son’s NEET hall ticket with regard to photograph and that they had notified the same to the concerned authorities prior to the examination. He further claimed that his son was permitted to write the examination only after due verification at the examination hall. However, the CB-CID personnel have put them under scanner suspecting that they might have engaged an imposter, Ravikumar stated and sought anticipatory bail.

