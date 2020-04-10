24-year-old recovers from COVID-19 in Tiruchy, doctors laud him as 'ideal patient'

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The 24-year-old man who was the first COVID-19 patient in Tiruchy has been discharged from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). Flanked by the entire team of medical staff who treated him, it was a triumphant moment for all as they clapped for him.

He has been advised 28 days home quarantine and would be checked regularly by the authorities.The patient wore a protective suit and gave a big thumbs up and thanked everyone who helped him as he left for Erode in a 108 ambulance.

The Dean and other doctors said the reason for the patient’s recovery was that he was extremely cooperative and responded well to treatment.

“He is the best example of how a patient should be. He was an ideal patient. He listened to everything we said and didn’t complain even once. Without even calling his parents, he came to the hospital straight from the airport. If patients cooperate, half the battle is won,” said Dr K Vanitha, Dean of the MGMGH.

The patient returned from Dubai on March 22nd and exhibited symptoms of cough at the airport, after which he was admitted to the isolation ward of the MGMGH. He tested positive the next day.

He tested positive again in the 2nd test taken after a week, which caused doctors to worry. However, the 3rd and 4th samples came back negative, which acted as a huge morale booster for the healthcare workers at the MGMGH. About 32 doctors, nurses and other staff worked in three shifts in the isolation ward.

A native of Erode, he went to Dubai 45 days ago.

The doctors said that along with medications, diet and counselling also matters a lot in such times. He was given a high protein diet and regular counselling by psychiatrists.

“Every doctor, nurse or staff who visited him spoke to him and counselled him. We urged him to be positive. He didn’t get depressed or lose hope. I hope that every patient is like him and follows our instructions to the T,” added Dr Vanitha.

The dean added that no one should be scared as it is treatable. She cautioned however that people with co-morbid conditions can face problems. She urged people not to hide their symptoms and come to the hospital.

The dean handed over bananas, eggs and water to the patient.

There are 40 COVID-19 patients at the isolation ward at MGMGH currently. Everyone is being closely monitored.