Tamil Nadu: Woman tests coronavirus positive in Vellore, total cases rise to 16

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 62 year old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Vellore taking the tally to 16, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman, residing at Konavattam, in Vellore city, had contracted the viral infection from Delhi returnees.

According to district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram, “A 62 year old woman tested positive today. Presently, she is in CMC Hospital.”

“She is reported to have contacts with Delhi returnees,” he added. Follow up action has been initiated as per the containment plan in the locality where her house is located.

With the addition of one more positive case, the numbers rose to 16 in Vellore district while Tirupathur and Ranipet did not report any positive case on Tuesday.

Regional monitoring officer nominated to supervise corona preventive measures in Vellore region Mangat Ram Sharma (Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research) took stock of the situation in Tirupathur district on Tuesday.

He reviewed the activities at a high level meeting, in which, district collector MP Sivanarul and SP P Vijayakumar were also present.

Meanwhile, the total lockdown enforced in Ambur entered its second day on Tuesday without any violations.

“Things are moving on the lines of what we have expected,” said Sivanarul. He noted that vegetables were being reached to the doorsteps of the local residents through volunteers.

Ambur alone had reported 13 corona positive cases so far raising concerns. The total lockdown to restrict movement of the people was enforced to check social transmission of the pandemic.