Consider lockdown, end fishing ban by May 23: TN urges Centre

If realised, the move will help fishermen, who have not been able to fish since the lockdown began and would have to stay home until the ban ends mid-June

Published: 15th April 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Boats docked at Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai ever since the lockdown came into effect | Shiba Prasad Sahu

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To avoid a double whammy of lockdown and subsequent 61-day ban on fishing during breeding season, the State government has asked the Union Ministry of Fisheries to consider the ban enforcement this year in retrospect, from March 24. Usually, the ban begins on April 14. If realised, the move will help large and small fishermen, who have not been able to fish since the lockdown began, and would have to stay home until the ban ends mid-June.

Fisheries director GS Sameeran said that Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has already written to the Centre in this regard. As per the letter, dated March 30, it is proposed that the ban on fishing along Tiruvallur and Kanniyakumari coast this year be considered between March 24 and May 23. Most coastal States have made a similar request, says Sameeran. Fishermen are relieved to find out about the development. “This will give us a breather,” says G Kattandi of Kasimedu Mechanised Boat Owners Association.

For traditional and motor-boat fishers, government has given guidelines to be followed so that they can resume operations. There are over four lakh people who earn a livelihood through traditional and motor-boat fishing. All district collectors have been requested to allow fishing by these means, but with restrictions to ensure hygiene and social distancing.       

Officials have been asked to allow fishing with minimal crew, follow a rotational system in allowing fishing villages go to work, and not hold auctions. Instead, village committees can get the quotes from the buyers/agents for various varieties of fish and the catch has to be handed over to the buyers directly.
Fish landing will be transported to the nearby markets, stalls, shops etc. through the vehicles for which necessary identification cards will be issued. The “Crisis Management Committees” headed by district collectors will monitor the entire fishing activity and ensure compliance, a statement from fisheries department said.

Comments

