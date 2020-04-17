Transmission at funeral?

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A Villupuram man died of COVID-19 on Thursday. Officials suspect he might have contracted the infection at a funeral he attended a couple of weeks back. They are now tracing others who attended the funeral. Sources say the 60-year-old man was admitted to a private hospital on Trichy Road on Wednesday with fever and breathing issues. Later, he was shifted to the isolation ward of Villupuram GH where he succumbed.

The body was kept in the mortuary till the test results arrive. On Thursday morning, the results showed he was positive for the virus. His body was buried after rituals while the family members were made to stand at a safe distance. “The deceased person did not have a travel history,” say officials.

“But on March 30, he attended the funeral of a relative on KK Road, and we suspect he could have caught the virus there.”